|
Dorothy Jean (Shin) Sanchez passed away at home in Port Orchard, WA, on January 30, 2020. Jean was born on November 21, 1927 in Lewistown, PA, to Maurice (Tommy) Thompson and Dorothy (Dot) Curry Thompson.
Jean grew up in Lewistown, Williamsburg, and several other central Pennsylvania towns because the family followed Tommy while he played semi-pro baseball. In 1946, Jean graduated from Lewistown H.S. and, shortly after, married Albert (Boob) Sanchez, her high school sweetheart. Together, Shin and Boob shared the bond of husband and wife, partners, and soulmates for 64 years until his passing in 2010.
Both Jean and Albert worked for the federal government from 1951 to 1983. The young couple bought their first house in Linglestown, PA, in 1955. Eleven years later, they were transferred to Kelly A.F.B. in San Antonio, TX. In 1974, they purchased 21 acres in Pipe Creek, TX, and worked side-by-side to clear the land and build a comfortable home. Over the years, they welcomed and entertained countless friends and family, and formed close and lasting friendships with their small group of neighbors.
In retirement, Jean and Albert enjoyed cruises to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, and took many excursions to Mexico. Not one to sit still, Jean joined the ladies golf league in Bandera, TX. She had a passion for golfing with "the girls" and hitting the casinos of Nevada and Louisiana. In quiet times, she loved feeding the dozens of deer that made her property their home.
After Albert died, Jean shared time between homes in Pipe Creek and Seattle, WA. In Seattle, she easily made new friends and enjoyed going to the symphony and theater, especially the dressing-up part. In 2018, Jean sold her beloved land and home in Pipe Creek and moved to Port Orchard, WA.
Jean is survived by her brother Charles (Tim) Thompson and sister-in-law Lois McCartney Thompson, and sister-in-law Dolores Sanchez McCrory, all of Lewistown, PA; and her son, Ken Sanchez, and son-in-law, Larry Anderson, of Port Orchard, WA.
Jean's welcoming smile and twinkling eyes were the outward signs of her friendliness and sense of humor.
It's wondrous how her 4-foot-11 body managed to hold so much strength, determination, resilience, and joy for life.