Dorothy Jenaih (Joiner) Condreay of Schertz passed away September 21, 2020 at the Heartis Assisted Living facility in San Antonio. Known to her family as Nannie and her friends as Dot, she was 96 years old. Dorothy was born in West Monroe, Louisiana and graduated from West Monroe High School in 1941. She trained and worked as a hairdresser and beautician before meeting and marrying Donald Eugene Condreay of Grand Island, Nebraska in 1943. Their life, and her joy, was travel and together shared three tours of duty in Europe: Germany, England, and Spain. They also resided in the American states of California, Washington, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Georgia, Arkansas, and Louisiana, before settling in Schertz in 1972. They purchased their first recreational vehicle in 1973 and travelled extensively all through their retirement years. Nannie was a long-time member of Schertz United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Nannie loved people and tried to befriend as many people as she could. She was a gardener, a singer, a reader, a dancer, a nurturer, a crafter, and a classic matriarch. She loved old movies, Max Lucado books, high tea, LSU, and warm weather.

She leaves three grown children, Donna Weaver, West Jefferson, NC, Daniel Condreay, Waycross, GA, and David Condreay of San Antonio. She was blessed by grandchildren, Stephanie Minnich of Charlotte, North Carolina, Susanna Joyner of Augusta, Georgia, Kaitlin Condreay of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Cameron Condreay of San Antonio, and great-grandchildren Megan Minnich of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Zachary Minnich of Athens, Georgia.

She is preceded in death by sisters Leo Starkey, Marguerite Hill, Letty Miller, Evelyn Hollingsworth, Hazel Stuart, and brother John Wesley Joiner.

Dorothy was a member of Schertz United Methodist Church and her life will be celebrated there Saturday, October 10, at 2:00 PM. The livestream can be found at www.schertzumc.com by clicking on the "Watch Sunday Services Live" button.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to the Schertz United Methodist Church general fund.