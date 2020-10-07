1/1
DOROTHY JENAIH (JOINER) CONDREAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Jenaih (Joiner) Condreay of Schertz passed away September 21, 2020 at the Heartis Assisted Living facility in San Antonio. Known to her family as Nannie and her friends as Dot, she was 96 years old. Dorothy was born in West Monroe, Louisiana and graduated from West Monroe High School in 1941. She trained and worked as a hairdresser and beautician before meeting and marrying Donald Eugene Condreay of Grand Island, Nebraska in 1943. Their life, and her joy, was travel and together shared three tours of duty in Europe: Germany, England, and Spain. They also resided in the American states of California, Washington, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Georgia, Arkansas, and Louisiana, before settling in Schertz in 1972. They purchased their first recreational vehicle in 1973 and travelled extensively all through their retirement years. Nannie was a long-time member of Schertz United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Nannie loved people and tried to befriend as many people as she could. She was a gardener, a singer, a reader, a dancer, a nurturer, a crafter, and a classic matriarch. She loved old movies, Max Lucado books, high tea, LSU, and warm weather.

She leaves three grown children, Donna Weaver, West Jefferson, NC, Daniel Condreay, Waycross, GA, and David Condreay of San Antonio. She was blessed by grandchildren, Stephanie Minnich of Charlotte, North Carolina, Susanna Joyner of Augusta, Georgia, Kaitlin Condreay of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Cameron Condreay of San Antonio, and great-grandchildren Megan Minnich of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Zachary Minnich of Athens, Georgia.

She is preceded in death by sisters Leo Starkey, Marguerite Hill, Letty Miller, Evelyn Hollingsworth, Hazel Stuart, and brother John Wesley Joiner.

Dorothy was a member of Schertz United Methodist Church and her life will be celebrated there Saturday, October 10, at 2:00 PM. The livestream can be found at www.schertzumc.com by clicking on the "Watch Sunday Services Live" button.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to the Schertz United Methodist Church general fund.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved