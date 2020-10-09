Dorothy "Dottie" Jones O'Toole, age 73, passed away October 5, 2020 in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Currey Creek Church in Boerne, Texas.

Dorothy Jones was born on May 5, 1947 to Joseph and Sue Jones in De Queen, Arkansas. She graduated from Thomas Edison High School in 1965. Dottie married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life on August 26, 1967. She retired after a successful career with Dillard's.

Dottie was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others.

Her love of the outdoors and her pets brought her much joy. She loved people as well, and with her kind heart, she never met a stranger. Dottie was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family, and especially proud of her two grandsons. She loved Currey Creek Church, where she was involved in many activities. Blessed with incredible friends, Dottie considered them all part of her family.

Dottie was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Patrick Joseph O'Toole Jr., and her parents, Joe and Sue Jones.

She is survived by her son, Patrick Joseph O'Toole III and wife Laura; her grandsons, Patrick "P.J." Joseph O'Toole IV and Jacob Warren O'Toole; her brother, Terry G. Jones; her sister-in-law, Jo Beth Alexander and husband Ed; as well as countless other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Bulverde Area Humane Society or Currey Creek Church to honor Dottie's memory.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne.

