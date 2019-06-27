|
|
October 10, 1918 - June 24, 2019
Dorothy Kathryn McAllister Hughes Ward born October 10, 1918 in Frio County, Texas. Went home to be with her Lord on June 24, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Letha Slater and James Walter McAllister; first husband, Charlie Edward Hughes, Sr.; second husband, John Wesley Ward, Sr.; son. Charlie Edward Hughes, Jr.; great-grandson, John Derek Herbold; brothers, Clifton Walker McAllister and William M. McAllister.
She is survived by her son, James Travis Hughes of Devine, Texas; grandchildren, Bruce Hughes of Seguin, Texas, Letha and Pete Villanueva of Seguin, Texas, Kari Pape of Aransas Pass, Texas, and Eric and Sandy Hughes of Seguin, Texas; ten great-grandchildren; four, great-great-grandchildren; step-children, John and Dorothy Ward of Devine, Texas, Betty Ward of Springfield, MO; step-grandchildren, Wes and Joni Ward and Leta Ward of Pfluggerville. Texas, Joe and Jenni Ward of New Braunfels, Texas; brothers, George McAllister of Jourdanton, Texas, Walter McAllister and wife Alda Rose of Devine, Texas, Franklin McAllister of Austin, Texas; sisters, Sara Darby of San Antonio, Texas, and Linda Anderson of Canyon Lake, Texas; many nieces and nephews, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Hurley Funeral Home Chapel in Devine, Texas with interment to follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Devine, Texas.
Anyone wishing to share memories or condolences may do so to James Hughes at [email protected]
com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home, 303 W. College Ave, Devine, Texas 78016 (830) 663-4445.
Published in Express-News on June 27, 2019