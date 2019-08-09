|
December 8, 1947 - August 5, 2019
Dorothy "Dee Dee" Kloppe, age 71, of San Antonio, Texas "went home to be with the Lord" on Monday, August 5, 2019. Dee Dee was born in Taylor, Texas to Mildred Louise Davis and William Lynn Davis, Jr. She graduated from Taylor High School in 1966, where she was a twirler in the band. She married Michael G. Kloppe the summer after graduating high school in 1966. She and Michael spent over fifty years together raising children and grandchildren; building their business, Texas Test Fleet; caring for their friends; and serving their church and God.
Dee Dee attended Cornerstone Church (and its predecessor) for over 40 years. For decades, she sang in the choir, where she was known as the lady in the front with the big smile. She and Michael led home Bible study groups and hosted the post service visitors' reception for many years.
Dee Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; her daughter, Kirsten; and her parents, all of whom she confidently anticipated seeing again in heaven. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kortney Kloppe-Orton and Guy Orton; as well as her grand- children and their spouses: Kaleb Kloppe and Qiman "Mandy" Xu Kloppe, Solomon Razavi, Mary Razavi Crosby and Chance Crosby, and Sara Razavi. Dee Dee was a powerful force in many people's lives and she will be deeply missed.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, immediately preceding the funeral service.
FUNERAL SERVICE
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10, 2019
2:00 PM
VADA HAGEE CHAPEL
CORNERSTONE CHURCH
18755 STONE OAK PKWAY
A reception will follow at the church.
