Dorothy (Dot) Brown was born Dorothy Laubach to Simon and Dora Laubach on June 14th, 1930 in Bulverde Texas. She was one of five, four girls and one boy (Helen, Elsie, Thelka, and Elmer). They grew up on the family farm in Bulverde tending the animals and walking to school. She loved to tell the story of her and her brother Elmer squirting each other with milk when milking the cows. She later moved to San Antonio and attended school at Alamo Heights High School. There she met her future husband David Randolph Brown, whom she married on March 21st, 1953. She attended nursing school at the downtown Baptist Medical Center graduating in 1952 and became a registered nurse. She is survived by daughter Donna, her husband, Charles, and beloved granddaughter, Evelyn; daughter Davi Ann, her husband, Jeffrey, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy had many passions, including painting (watercolor), sewing, and attending church at St. David's Episcopal Church. She volunteered for Vision Screening, and for Meals on Wheels (20 + years). She liked to gamble at Las Vegas and usually won enough to pay for her trip. Anybody who knew her, knew she LOVED the Spurs! She'd support the Spurs at as many games as possible alongside her niece, Elaine and her husband, Bob. She attended many performances at the Majestic Theatre and the San Antonio Symphony. She had many fun-filled trips to Sea World with her granddaughter. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband David in 1993, followed by her siblings. Dorothy passed away August 13, 2020 from Alzheimer's disease at Brookdale Assisted Living and Memory Care in San Antonio. She was 90 years old. A private graveside service will be held at Mission Park South for the immediate family. The family is asking that any memorial donations be given to the Alzheimer's Association of San Antonio. We want to give a huge thank you to all of the Staff at Brookdale Oakwell and Vitas Hospice for taking care of Dorothy over the years and send our love to all those who cared for her.