Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Latimer Foley


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Latimer Foley Obituary
March 7, 1929 - September 5, 2019


Dorothy Mary Latimer Foley,loving mother and grandmother, was born on March 7, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas and went to be with the Lord on September 5, 2019 at the age of 90. She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur D. Latimer, Sr. & Thelma Louise Williams, brother Arthur D. Latimer, Jr. and sister Thelma Virginia Brannon, and beloved husband of 58 years Gerald M. Foley. Survivors include her loving daughters, Virginia Ann (Jimmy)Whitworth, Kathy (Pat) Nichols, Margaret (Peanut) Jenschke and Jerri Elizabeth (Chris) Respondek; grandchildren, Nicole, Jamie, Jennifer, Jeremy, TJ, Krystal, Samantha, Sabrina, Shavonne; great grandchildren, Reese, Chloe, Luke, Braedon, Bradley, Collin, Colt, Brennen, Cortlyn, Emmire, Roy John, Charlee, Kora Louise, one on the way and many other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with Eastern Star Funeral Ceremony. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
For personal
acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the tribute section.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now