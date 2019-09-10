|
|
March 7, 1929 - September 5, 2019
Dorothy Mary Latimer Foley,loving mother and grandmother, was born on March 7, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas and went to be with the Lord on September 5, 2019 at the age of 90. She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur D. Latimer, Sr. & Thelma Louise Williams, brother Arthur D. Latimer, Jr. and sister Thelma Virginia Brannon, and beloved husband of 58 years Gerald M. Foley. Survivors include her loving daughters, Virginia Ann (Jimmy)Whitworth, Kathy (Pat) Nichols, Margaret (Peanut) Jenschke and Jerri Elizabeth (Chris) Respondek; grandchildren, Nicole, Jamie, Jennifer, Jeremy, TJ, Krystal, Samantha, Sabrina, Shavonne; great grandchildren, Reese, Chloe, Luke, Braedon, Bradley, Collin, Colt, Brennen, Cortlyn, Emmire, Roy John, Charlee, Kora Louise, one on the way and many other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with Eastern Star Funeral Ceremony. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
For personal
acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the tribute section.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 10, 2019