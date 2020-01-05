Home

Dorothy Lee Shuler Heath


1923 - 2019
Dorothy Lee Shuler Heath Obituary

Dorothy Lee Shuler Heath was born on July 1, 1923 in Burleson, Texas. She went to Heaven on the 29th Day of December 2019. She spent her youth in Sweetwater, Texas. She married Buck Heath (passed in 1995) on March 22, 1943 before his deployment to World War II. Dorothy was a true patriot and would always ended letters with "God Bless the USA". They moved to San Antonio in 1955 where she spent the rest of her life. She was a painter, reader, and member of Redeemer Lutheran. Her legacy of listening will live on as her family gathers around kitchen tables to "visit" for years to come.

She is survived by her children - Myretta and Sergio Olowski, Lin Brock and Patty O'Grady Heath, and Roy Q. and Joni Hyde Heath. Her grandchildren - Meadow (Rick Tellez), Sarah (Mike Bartlett), Rachel, Angela, Roy (Megan),

Justin, and John. Her great grandchildren - Victoria, Ethan, Emma, Roy Q. III "Trace", and Brock.

The family requests that "thank you" cards be sent to the staff of Heritage Creek Assisted Living 6538 Eckhert Rd San Antonio, TX 78240 as Dorothy spent her last years in their care.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
