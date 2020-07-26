On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Dorothy Louise Campbell Tinkum, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away at the age of 93. Dorothy was born on February 15, 1927, to Ether and Daisy Campbell in Ingalls, Gray County Kansas. She attended school at Lone Star, Gray Center where she met her future husband and love of her life, Ralph Arnold Tinkum. They were members of the Greatest Generation, truly a WWII couple marrying in Riverside, California, on Feb 13, 1943, while Ralph was in basic training. After the war, they purchased a farm 7 miles south of Vona, Colorado, where they raised 4 children, Marsha, Janice, Arnie and Jim. In 1954, the family moved to Wichita, KS. Dorothy worked in retail at Innes (Macy's) and Western Auto, data processing for Wichita Clinic, manufacturing for Vornado Fan, Harman Tools and Western Control. The couple lived in Wichita until retirement in 1986 when they joined the Kansas Snowbirds in Lake Corpus Christi, TX. Dorothy remained in Lake Corpus Christi after Ralph died until moving into assisted living in Austin, then in San Antonio, TX. Janice and Gary Helsel were her devoted caretakers. Dorothy is survived by daughters, Marsha Jaso, Wichita, KS and Janice Helsel, San Antonio, Texas; son, Jim Tinkum, Topeka, KS; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. Preceding her in death were her husband, Ralph Tinkum who died in 1990, and son, Ether Arnold "Arnie" Tinkum who was killed while fighting the Vietnam War in 1968. Mrs. Tinkum always kept in touch with all of her relatives, with visits to St. John, Cimarron and Montezuma, KS, and the states of California and Washington. She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. A talented seamstress, she had a lifelong passion for quilting, priding herself in making quilts for all of her children, grandchildren, and most of her great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a Christian being a member of several churches depending upon her residency. The First United Methodist Church of Mathis, TX was her most recent house of worship where she was active in the choir. Mrs. Tinkum continued her faith attending service and daily devotionals through Guideposts magazine in the assisted living and nursing home. The visiting pastors would remark on her knowledge of hymns. Reading, singing, church services, friends and sporting events helped keep her sharp. Dorothy never wanted to be interrupted when watching the San Antonio Spurs' games. She also supported Kansas State Wildcats, KC Chiefs and KC Royals, making for interesting competitions with her Texas friends. All in all, there probably was not much she would have changed about her life. Dorothy died of complications from COVID-19 with God granting her a peaceful passing in her sleep. A private family service will be held with entombment at Resthaven Cemetery, Garden of the Cross, Wichita, KS. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to Covid-19 Donations Texas Biomedical Research Institute or a charity of your