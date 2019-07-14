|
October 9, 1921 - July 9, 2019
Dorothy, or Dottie, as her family calls her, was born in Marble Falls, Texas. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter G. Johnson; mother, Theresa Gass; father, Howard Tatum. She is survived by her sister, LaJuan Chambers (Ken) of Burnet, TX; cousins, Gloria Wagner of San Antonio,TX, Diane Hutchinson of Dripping Springs, TX, Laurie Rush(Kebirn) of Johnson City,TX, Cathy Schindler(Cary) of New Braunfels, TX; and numerous relatives. Special thanks to Jeff Joseph with Vitas Hospice Care and Dottie's longtime caregivers and friends, Dina Lott, Luis and Marilou Delrosario and Minerva Banks.
Dottie was always adventurous. At age 11 she was driving a Model T. We have been told that if you see a car coming without a driver, it was Dottie. She was so tiny that she could only see where she was going by looking through the steering wheel!!
She attended school in Marble Falls and graduated in 1940. She was an accomplished violinist and was offered a music scholarship to Mary Hardin Baylor. She, however, opted to go to the University of Texas and later attended Austin School of Business.
In 1943 she moved to San Antonio and started the beginning of a long career with civil service. Her 1st job was at Brooke Army General Hospital at Ft. Sam Houston. In 1944 Dottie moved to Long Beach, California. After the war, in 1948, Dottie went overseas for 2 years, working in Japan. Her mother was ill and Dottie came home to care for her. Then, she was off to Washington, D.C. and then back overseas to Guam. She returned to the U.S. in 1952 and back to Ft. Sam Houston.
She met her future husband, Pete Johnson, through mutual friends. In 1954, they were married at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church in San Antonio. Pete worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and they were transferred several times. They lived in Dallas, Ft. Worth, Galveston, Austin, and Chicago. When they were on the Texas Coast, she and Pete fell in love with sailing. They bought a sail boat and participated in many sailing regattas. In 1976 they built a home in Lago Vista, Texas and enjoyed many days playing golf. They lived there until Pete died in 1993.
In 2000, she moved to San Antonio to be closer to her family. She was active in Stone Oak Presbyterian Church, enjoyed playing Bridge with friends and spent many hours volunteering as a Blue Bird at Methodist Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19th at 10:00 am at Stone Oak Presbyterian Church, 20024 Crescent Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78258.
A private interment will be at a later date at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park, Marble Falls, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Johnson City, PO Box 417, Johnson City, TX 78636 or the .
