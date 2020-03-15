|
Dorothy Lynn Tenbush, 91, longtime, former resident of San Antonio, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020 while residing in Selma, Texas. She was born September 13, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband Wallace Paul Tenbush, her son Richard Paul Tenbush, her parents Henry L. McAfee and Helen Carroll, and her brother Jack Breskin. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Linda Spiess and husband John of Mathis, their children Robert Spiess and wife Candice, Michael Spiess, and Wendy Reid and husband Matt; her daughter Judy Senter Canon and husband Jep of New Braunfels, their children Randal Senter and wife Katie, Derek Senter and wife Jayce, April Martin, and Lexy Canon; and her son Ronald Paul Tenbush and wife Janice of Pflugerville and their children Matt Tenbush and wife Candi, Jill Kennedy and husband Nathan, and Jenny Abrego and husband Marco; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy graduated at age 16 from Brackenridge High School, and married the love of her life Wallace Tenbush in the fall of 1945 at age 17 when he was discharged from the Navy. Together they traveled much of the United States, and were active in church work at Highland Hills Church of Christ and later at Southeast Church of Christ where Dorothy sang at weddings and helped plan weddings and baby showers. Dorothy was a creative woman with many talents. She was the church secretary for a while, and later sold carpet for the family business while raising three children. After Wallace passed away in February 1991, Dorothy continued church work sending care packages to soldiers in the middle east, spending time with friends, family and her Red Hatters Group.
A celebration of her life is pending.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020