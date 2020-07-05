Dorothy Marie Bates, age 93, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Dorothy was born July 22, 1926 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to Minnie Pelish and John Faris. She greatly enjoyed serving in leadership roles in religious and charitable organizations such as St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Dallas and San Antonio, The YMCA of Arlington, St. Albums Episcopal Church in Arlington, The Leukemia Society in San Antonio and Operation Comfort Military Support. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William Bates; and sister, Marianne Kelly. She is survived by her children, Debbie Barnett and Scott Bates; grandchildren, Blake Barnett, Jamie Barnett, Katy Barnett and Lauren Bates; great-grandchildren, Madline Middleton, Layton Middleton and Kallahan Kersh; sister, Peggy Baney; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Due to the state mandate, we are requiring face masks be worn.A private graveside service by invitation will be held for the immediate family at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation online at fisherhouse.orgYou are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com

