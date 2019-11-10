|
|
Dorothy Marie Fischer, 87, went to be with our Lord on October 28, 2019 surrounded by family.
Dorothy was born to Emil and Emily Morkovsky on December 18, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas. She married the love of her life on October 28, 1950 and together they raised their three children in a home filled with love, laughter and near-famous home cooked meals.
Dorothy leaves a legacy of unconditional love and compassion for her family and all who knew her.
She loved the outdoors, whether fishing, tending her flowers, or sitting on the patio enjoying the evening air and looking at the moon and stars.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Monroe D. Fischer Jr., her children Debbie ( Rudy-deceased) Santos, Matthew (Denise), Diane (Paul) Lindsey, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Emil (Sonny) and Alois (Butch) Morkovsky.
You are invited to celebrate her life at a visitation and rosary on Wednesday, November 13, from 5-8pm at Mission Park South Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church on Thursday, November 14, at 11:00am with internment to follow at Ft. Sam National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019