MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
Dorothy Mattson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Mattson Obituary
November 24, 1928 - March 19, 2019
Dorothy Mattson, born November 24, 1928 in Pleasanton, Texas to Willie and Lillie Tondre Adamitz, went to be with our Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
She'll be missed by children Valerie (David) Beabout; grandchildren, Chris (Kristi) Beabout, Nathan (Margaret) Beabout, Hilarie (Chris) Eyhorn; great grandchildren, Carlee and Kelsee Beabout, Andie and Mattson Beabout, and Addison Eyhorn. She will be laid to rest at the family ranch alongside her husband Ed Mattson.
Memorial services 10:00 am.,Thursday, March 28th at Meadowlawn Funeral Home (5611 E. Houston). To leave a note for the family visit meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019
