|
|
November 24, 1928 - March 19, 2019
Dorothy Mattson, born November 24, 1928 in Pleasanton, Texas to Willie and Lillie Tondre Adamitz, went to be with our Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
She'll be missed by children Valerie (David) Beabout; grandchildren, Chris (Kristi) Beabout, Nathan (Margaret) Beabout, Hilarie (Chris) Eyhorn; great grandchildren, Carlee and Kelsee Beabout, Andie and Mattson Beabout, and Addison Eyhorn. She will be laid to rest at the family ranch alongside her husband Ed Mattson.
Memorial services 10:00 am.,Thursday, March 28th at Meadowlawn Funeral Home (5611 E. Houston). To leave a note for the family visit meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019