DOROTHY MAY BRINKOETER SPENCER
1924 - 2020
Dorothy May Brinkoeter Spencer, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 95 on May 9, 2020 in San Antonio. Dorothy May was born October 22, 1924 to Paul & Lenora Brinkoeter. A lifelong resident of San Antonio, she saw the city transform over the last 9 decades. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in the last mid-term class of 1942/43, and later earned a degree in homemaking from the University of Texas at Austin. She married Frank Spencer, also of San Antonio, in 1947, and they had two children, Scott and Beverly. Dorothy and Frank loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and traveled abroad extensively. She continued traveling after Frank's passing in 1999, including her last major trip, in 2012, with her granddaughter Kelly to visit the WWII American Cemetery near Cambridge, England to visit her brother's memorial. Dorothy was a lifelong educator, teaching in the North East ISD for 20 years. She started the first special education class in the NEISD at Selma Elementary School, and then taught earth science at Eisenhower Middle School until retirement. She and Frank were founding members of the MacArthur Park Lutheran Church, and they were both very active in that community. Volunteering was a way of life for Dorothy. She spent 20 years coordinating the Meals on Wheels program at the church, only retiring in 2016, at the age of 91. Dorothy was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international teachers' organization, and a charter member of Kappa Beta, the local chapter of DKG, serving as president twice in her 45 years with the organization. Dorothy was also very involved in the San Antonio Airport Ambassadors Program, an usher at the Majestic Theater, and an avid bowler. She is preceded in death by her husband, son and daughter. She is survived by her grandson, Aaron, wife Cynthia, great-granddaughter Hunter, of San Antonio; granddaughter Kelly, husband Shane, great-grandson Guy, of Helena, Montana; daughter-in-law Cindy Spencer; Judith Spencer, mother of Aaron and Kelly, and numerous cousins throughout Texas. A private service will be held, and a memorial service is planned in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MacArthur Park Lutheran Church or your local Meals on Wheels organization. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
