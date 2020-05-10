Dorothy N. McCall passed away the morning of April 29, 2020 at her home in Blanco, TX lovingly surrounded by her family.Dorothy was born July 29, 1940 in San Antonio, TX to Iverson Randolph Boone and Floy Velma (Hawkins) Boone.She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Gwendolyn Dose, and brother, Elman Boone.She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert "Bob" McCall; two daughters, Suzanne and Robin McCall Dallenbach. Dorothy is also survived by three loving grandchildren, Jacob, Wyatt, and Kate, as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Historic Blanco Cemetery, Blanco, TX with Sister Esther Simon officiating.Plants and flowers are certainly accepted.For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, 335 Old Blanco Rd. Kendalia TX, 78027, 830-336-2725.