Dorothy Patricia Partain O'Connor, 85, died on October 21, 2019 in Roseville, CA of cardiac arrest. Dorothy was born in San Antonio, TX to George and Marjory Jean (nee Hay) Partain. George owned and operated Partain's Pharmacy. Dorothy was proud to be a descendent of two of Stephen F. Austin's "Old Three Hundred" in Texas, through her direct ancestors John and Nancy (nee Smalley) Partain. Dorothy was formerly married to James Joseph O'Connor of Syracuse, NY. She attended Our Lady of the Lake School from fifth grade onwards in San Antonio, TX. Dorothy studied Music Education at and earned her college degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. Her talent for music was evident when she composed the score for the OLL School Song in middle school. She worked in the Oil & Gas industry from 1982-1999 for Brown & Root and Phillips Petroleum. Dorothy was a Roman Catholic. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Jean Frazier and Carolyn Lecocke, and her son, Kevin. She is survived by three sons, Vincent, George, and Patrick, two daughters, Janice Singleton and Peggy Thornsburg, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a wealth of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 6:00pm, Sunday, November 10 at Porter Loring Mortuary.
ROSARYSUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 20196:00 PMPORTER LORING CHAPEL MASSMONDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 201910:00 AMOUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Father Martin Leopold will officiate. Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park South. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, TX 78204.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Nov. 6, 2019