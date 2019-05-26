San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
2504 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
1922 - 2019
December 27, 1922 - May 16, 2019
Dorothy Prattes, age 96, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2019 in San Antonio. She was active at the Leon Valley Senior Citizens Center for 20 years, participating in many events. She was proud of her Greek heritage, the daughter of Arthur and Stella Prattes. Her parents were entrepreneurs, starting a Bar B-Q restaurant in 1935 in San Antonio.
Dorothy loved her yard work and often bragged that you could not find one weed in her yard. Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Mary Katherine McCauley, Dorothy Ann Starr; sister, Katherine Green; grand daughter, Stephanie Castle and grandson, Matthew Starr. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday May 28, 2019 in the chapel at Porter Loring McCullough with the Trisagion Service at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday May 29, 2019, 10:00 am, at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 N. St. Mary's Street. Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park South.

