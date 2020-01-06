|
|
Dorothy Seiler Wieding of Boerne, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 88.
Dorothy was born on October 4, 1931 in Schertz, Texas to Alfred and Minnie (Achterberg) Seiler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years Reubin F. Wieding, brothers Jerome, Harvey, and Lawrence Seiler, and sister Gloria Rutledge.
Dorothy is survived by her sister Helen Luensmann, brother Alfred Seiler, Jr. and wife Catherine, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great great nieces and great great nephews.
A long-time employee of the Express-News Corporation, Dorothy began as a newspaper carrier and worked her way up to be a division sales manager in the circulation department. She was a dedicated employee who quietly communicated her expectations while holding her people accountable.
Dorothy was a loving wife, who upon her retirement enjoyed watching Reubin tend to his garden and accompanying him to the deer lease just down the road from their home.
She was a wonderful sister who spent hours on the phone talking to her siblings and hearing about the many adventures of their families.
There was no kinder or more caring aunt than Dorothy. She truly loved her nieces and nephews and they will surely miss her.
SERVICES
The Graveside Service will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 6, 2020