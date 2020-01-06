Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Mission Burial Park North
20900 IH 10 West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Wieding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Seiler Wieding


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Seiler Wieding Obituary

Dorothy Seiler Wieding of Boerne, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 88.

Dorothy was born on October 4, 1931 in Schertz, Texas to Alfred and Minnie (Achterberg) Seiler.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years Reubin F. Wieding, brothers Jerome, Harvey, and Lawrence Seiler, and sister Gloria Rutledge.

Dorothy is survived by her sister Helen Luensmann, brother Alfred Seiler, Jr. and wife Catherine, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great great nieces and great great nephews.

A long-time employee of the Express-News Corporation, Dorothy began as a newspaper carrier and worked her way up to be a division sales manager in the circulation department. She was a dedicated employee who quietly communicated her expectations while holding her people accountable.

Dorothy was a loving wife, who upon her retirement enjoyed watching Reubin tend to his garden and accompanying him to the deer lease just down the road from their home.

She was a wonderful sister who spent hours on the phone talking to her siblings and hearing about the many adventures of their families.

There was no kinder or more caring aunt than Dorothy. She truly loved her nieces and nephews and they will surely miss her.

SERVICES

The Graveside Service will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -