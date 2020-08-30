Dorothy Yvonne Powell Tippit Graves, 92, was born on August 10, 1927 to Dr. Ellis Powell and Isobel Elizabeth Leake Powell in West Monroe, La. She passed away August 5, 2020. She married Dr. Nathaniel George Tippit in 1946 and is survived by their four children: Dr. Nathaniel George Tippit, Jr of Houston/Bellville, Dr. Thomas Ellis Tippit of Lake Medina, Terrance Michael Tippit of Houston and Dr. Taffi Tippit Bybee of Houston; 10 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and her beloved Yorkshire terrier, Tank.

Dorothy graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe, La.and attended college at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, La. graduating with a degree in social work. She received a Masters of Education - guidance counseling from Texas A&M University - Commerce.

She married Richard Wesley Graves, originally of Monroe, La., in 1984. They lived for many years on Lake Travis. They relocated to Houston in 2013.

In addition to raising four children, Dottie worked as a secondary teacher in San Antonio and, after acquiring her Masters, served as a guidance counselor with the Austin Independent School District for many years. She loved her students and she positively impacted many of them and their families. After retirement, she discovered a love for genealogy and became a genealogist. She belonged to multiple genealogy groups including Magna Carta, DAR, CDA, CDA VII Century, Jamestown Society among others. Dottie was a patriot and loved the freedoms our country afforded her.

Dottie lived life to the fullest and had a very long and remarkable life. She was a survivor. She was bright, witty and vibrant. She loved travel and adventure, but loved shopping and jewelry even more. She never stepped out without her hair done, makeup in place and dressed to the nines including a full complement of jewelry. She truly was the embodiment of a true, gracious Southern lady who never met a stranger. She touched many lives during her lifetime. Our loss is Heaven's gain.

Thank you to Crossroads Hospice for providing comfort during Dottie's final days.

For those desiring, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.

