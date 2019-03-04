|
|
August 27, 1927 - March 2, 2019
Douglas L. Sheedy of Johnson City, Texas passed away peaceably at home on March 2, 2019, Texas Independence Day. He was 91 years old.
His wife of fifty-six years, Ruth Ann (Rusmisel) Sheedy, preceded him in death, as did their older son Patrick. Also preceding him were his sister Sheila Maureen Parker, and his parents, Patrick O. Sheedy Jr. and Thelma Alleen (McVay) Sheedy. Douglas is survived by his son Michael Sheedy, grandchildren Jonathan and Jennifer Sheedy, and great-granddaughters McKenna, Savannah and Emma Sheedy.
Douglas was born August 27, 1927 at Blewett, Texas. He graduated from Burbank High School in San Antonio in 1945 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After discharge he served in the Army National Guard and then the Coast Guard Reserve into the 1960s.
A teacher and school administrator by profession, Douglas worked thirty-five years in various school districts in Texas.
He taught in the classroom, and he was principal at a half-dozen schools in Encino, Kingsville, Schertz and San Antonio (Go Indians!). He was also superintendent of the Marble Falls I.S.D. for three years.
Douglas was at different times a heavy machine operator, a Little League coach, a deacon in the Methodist church, a small-arms instructor, a member of various civic groups and so on. He had a full life.
Viewing will be Friday, March 8, from 1 pm to 7 pm at Crofts-Crow Funeral Home, 911 Mesquite, Blanco, TX 78606. Private family burial will be at a later date. Douglas will be interred next to his wife at the Blanco Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Blanco Regional Clinic, 825 4th St, Blanco, TX 78606 (blancoclinic.com) OR North Blanco County EMS, P.O. Box 557, Johnson City, TX 78636
(northblancocountyems.org).
For photos of Douglas visit the "Family Photos" page at MikeSheedy.com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 4, 2019