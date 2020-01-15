Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Mission Park North/Cherry Ridge
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas R. Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas R. Holden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas R. Holden Obituary

Douglas R. Holden, 92, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, from advanced dementia. He worked for 30 plus years at Electronic Security Command -- Kelly AFB, then discovered a rewarding and inspiring retirement working as a docent at The Institute of Texan Cultures, a teacher of History and Cryptology at Adult Learning in Retirement, and broadcasting for the blind and vision impaired at Owl Radio.

He and his beloved wife, Muriel, traveled all over the world. Doug also visited every state in the US. Preceded in death by his wife, he is survived by his children, Jeffrey and Kathleen, and his 95 year old brother, James Holden. A memorial service will take place Jan. 18, 2020, at 3:00 pm, at Mission Park North/Cherry Ridge. Donations to Owl Radio are appreciated.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -