Douglas R. Holden, 92, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, from advanced dementia. He worked for 30 plus years at Electronic Security Command -- Kelly AFB, then discovered a rewarding and inspiring retirement working as a docent at The Institute of Texan Cultures, a teacher of History and Cryptology at Adult Learning in Retirement, and broadcasting for the blind and vision impaired at Owl Radio.
He and his beloved wife, Muriel, traveled all over the world. Doug also visited every state in the US. Preceded in death by his wife, he is survived by his children, Jeffrey and Kathleen, and his 95 year old brother, James Holden. A memorial service will take place Jan. 18, 2020, at 3:00 pm, at Mission Park North/Cherry Ridge. Donations to Owl Radio are appreciated.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 15, 2020