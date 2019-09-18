|
|
September 11, 2019
Douglas Robert Taylor, 72, of Laredo and San Antonio, Texas, died on September 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Goff Taylor and Virginia Clare Milliken Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 56 years, Marilyn Buchannan Taylor; his daughter and son-in-law, Laura Clare and Shane Michael Coogan; his siblings Ann Reeves, Dr. Susan Jane Taylor, James Carl Taylor, and Janet Taylor Carpenter, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and dear friends. Doug, a graduate of Alamo Heights High School, attended the University of Texas at Austin before pursuing a career in aviation in Corpus Christi. He inherited his love for flying from his father, who tutored and shaped him as his career developed, and who instilled in him a respect for aviation that was evident in his professional pursuits. He lived and worked in Laredo for over 40 years, where he owned and operated many types of aircrafts. He was most proud of his "tail draggers", especially his beloved Curtiss C-46 Commando which he named "Bullet," that he flew with precision across the United States and Mexico. He had many business ventures including building houses with his company Equity Homes. At the time of his death he was an active pilot for work and pleasure and proud co-operator of the FBO Barker Ground Services. He was gifted since childhood with a fascination for all things mechanical, but also had an uncommon appreciation for literature, history and economics. His heart was tender for those he loved. He spoke truthfully, which made his counsel so valuable. He was revered for his native intelligence, encyclopedic knowledge, common sense, generous spirit and sense of fairness. He was unfettered and unconventional. He was a faithful mate, a superb father to the child he doted on, and a steady mentor for those interested in improving their skills. None of us want to let him go, but now he will fly for eternity and be forever in our hearts. TEMPUS FUGIT. Services will be held Saturday, September 21st, 2019 12:30 pm at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church 1018 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78208. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements by www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com
Published in Express-News on Sept. 18, 2019