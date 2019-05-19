|
October 5, 1931 - May 7, 2019
Chief Master Sergeant Doyle O'Neil Wells, USAF (Ret) passed away on May 7, 2019 at the age of 87.
He was born in Lambert, Mississippi on October 5, 1931. Doyle proudly served his county for 30+ years in the US Air Force and then went on to be a successful real estate agent, investor, and broker. He was a generous and loving father, a mentor to many, and was known for his charitable giving to many worthy causes.
Doyle was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Roy Wells and his sons, Stephen and Michael Rowe. Doyle was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving of 47 years wife Joyce Wells; his sisters, Dorothy Hickman, Betty Antoine and Mamie Noble; children, Lilly Tarbet, Judy Ramadan, Louis Rowe, Debi Mayes, Linda Rowe, Joy Dever, Harry Rowe, and Denise Perkins; 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be on Wednesday, May 22nd at 9:00 am with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
