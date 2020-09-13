Dr. John Hilliard Littlefield, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, joined his heavenly Father on 9/6/2020.

John was born in Edna, Texas to Monroe Littlefield and Enid Koop. From UT Austin, John received a B.A. with Honors in Mathematics, his M.A. and his PhD in Educational Psychology. He served as a Naval Officer aboard the USS White Plains from 1969-1971. He worked for over 40 years as a health professions education consultant (Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing, Allied Health Professions), at the UT Health Science Center. He served in many roles there, including Director of the Division of Educational Research and Development and Director for the Academic Center for Excellence in Teaching. John was nationally recognized: he served as President of the Society of Directors of Research in Medical Education, was selected as a committee member of the American Dental Association Joint Commission on National Dental Examinations, and was a founding member of the Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics Scholars Program for developing future academicians in the field. He served on Editorial Boards for three health professions education journals, and wrote and presented over 100 works in his research focused on health professions education and the scholarship of teaching. He was a member of many dissertation and thesis committees, taught numerous faculty development courses, and was the investigator of numerous educational grant projects. He was a dedicated mentor to many health professionals who were seeking to develop a career in academia. John worked as an Adjunct Professor at the UT Dental School at San Antonio until his passing.

John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Brenda Talley Littlefield; his children, Kelly Poorter, Alyssa Alhaj, Jena and Jeremy Littlefield; his grandchildren Emma, Madelyn, and Avery; his brothers Frank, Jack, and Paul Littlefield; his stepchildren Samantha Talley and Dr. Abigail Talley.

A man who truly lived the Word of God, John will be best remembered for the positive effect he had on his family, friends, and community. He served as an usher, was a devoted member of Oak Hills Church, led Bible studies (in the neighborhood and at the University), and was active in charitable organizations. He was President of his neighborhood's HOA, always quick to welcome all newcomers. He loved spending time with his family and friends, often venturing back to Edna, Texas for weekends of barbecue, craft beer, and swapping jokes and stories with his brothers. He enjoyed worshiping and meeting with his group of longtime friends known as the "Breakfast Club". He was known throughout his circle of friends for his encyclopedic knowledge of remote factoids! John enjoyed adventuring with his wife, including expeditions to Italy, snorkeling in Hawaii, the Eastern Shore Islands, and sailing in Cape Cod. He will be greatly missed by all.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lloyd Van Winkle and Dr. Kiran Jayaram for their excellent care.

There will be a private military service in John's memory held at Fort Sam Houston.