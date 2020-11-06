It is with profound sadness that we share Dr. John Wesley Boldt's return to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones. John was born July 8, 1929 to Clarence and Marguerite Boldt in San Antonio, TX. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, attended Vanderbilt University on a 4 year football scholarship. The University allowed him to skip his senior year and enter his first year of medical school on his scholarship as long as he continued to play first string offensive guard that year. He graduated from Vanderbilt Medical School in 1954. He continued his specialty training in OB/GYN at Vanderbilt Hospital. He then served 2 years in the Air Force at Wilford Hall Hospital at Lackland Air Force Base. While there he supervised the formation of the U.S. Air Force Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program. He later served as a Civilian Consultant and Instructor for nearly a decade. He then went to M.D. Anderson Hospital & Tumor Institute in Houston for his Gynecological Oncology training. He was the first GYN Oncologist in San Antonio. In 1968, he was appointed Clinical Professor of OB/GYN at the medical school now known as The University of Texas Health Science Center. He retired from private practice in 1995 and went on to teach gynecological and pelvic surgery to the 4th year residents at the school. He retired at age 85, after 60 years of practicing medicine. He was a founding member of the Society of Gynecological Surgeons. He helped found the Bexar County OB/GYN Society. He was a member of the Bexar County Medical Society, The Texas Medical Association, The Felix Rutledge Society (M.D. Anderson GYN Oncologists), The Society of Pelvic Surgeons, The Central Association of OB/GYN, The Southern Medical Association of OB/GYN. He served as Chief of Staff at the Methodist Hospital. He served as President of the Vanderbilt Medical Alumni Board. He was an honorary member of The J. Bradley Aust Surgical Society. In 2009, a Permanent Endowment was established in his name at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. In 2011, he was recognized by the Senate of State of Texas for his lifetime achievements by the 82nd Legislature with a Senate Resolution. His devotion to his family, friends, patients, and the residents he taught, along with his deep love for the Lord followed him throughout his life. He prayed over all the patients he operated on and gave credit and thanks to the Lord for all that he was able to accomplish in his life. He was a humble man with a big heart and a huge capacity for love and forgiveness. He is survived by his wife, Veronica, his children, Jan Saathoff (Norman), John W. Boldt, Jr., M.D. (Carla), Ann Williams (Dr. Tim), William Boldt (Julie), step-children, Robert Stocker (Cheryl), Kimberly Jones (Col. Ray), Kristine Schwope (Charles), 23 Grandchildren, and 10 Great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, November 10th, at 1:30 pm at Community Bible Church. Pastor Robert Emmitt will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to the John W. Boldt, M.D. Endowed Chair in Gynecological Surgery. Our family will be forever grateful for the love and care that was given to him by his care giver, Milagros (Millie) Nerio and Dr. Michael Lichtenstein, who cared for him with great compassion until the end.