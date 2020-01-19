|
Joseph William Glavan, 94, passed away quietly on January 11, 2020 in San Antonio TX. Joe was born February 6, 1925 in Warren, Ohio where he grew up. In 1943 at the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps to serve as an 81 mm Mortar Man in WWII. Returning from the war, he earned his bachelor's degree from Hiram College where he also met Anne Lile Glavan his beloved wife of 56 years. They moved to Pueblo, Colorado and raised four children.He was a teacher, counselor and administrator in the Pueblo schools for 25 years. He continued his education obtaining a Master's degree and a doctorate degree from University of Northern Colorado. He was preceded in death by his wife Anne Lile; his son, David Andrew Glavan; his brothers Louis, Harry, and Albert and his sister Cecilia. He is survived by his three children: Col (USAF ret) Katrina Glavan-Heise and her husband, Lt Col (USAF ret) Keith of San Antonio; Rev. Denise Heath and husband, Gary of Littleton, Colorado; and Joseph Carlile and his wife, Junko of Ft Collins, Colorado. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Joe was an avid bicyclist and very skilled at cards. A lifelong volunteer, including a Rotary President. Joe and his son, Joe, participated in the Valero Honor Flight. Burial with military honors February 6, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:15am. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020