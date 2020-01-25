|
|
Dr. Paul Infeld, Lt. Colonel (USAF Retired), age 83, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, VA.
He is survived by Lydia Mae Infeld, Warrenton, VA, his wife of over 50 years; his daughter Mara Conner, husband Tom and daughter Emily, Mill Valley, CA; and, his daughter Alex Schultz, husband Clay, son Ethan, and daughter Sadie, Chicago, IL.
Paul was born on January 24, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan to parents Max and Faye Infeld. He studied at the University of Toledo and received his D.D.S. from Northwestern University. After graduating, he accepted a position as a dentist in the US Air Force for which he served for 25 years before retiring in San Antonio, TX in 1985.
A warm, social, and generous man, Paul cherished spending time with family & friends. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Paul enjoyed traveling, good food and doing his daily crossword puzzle. He was also an avid tennis player and medaled in numerous Senior Olympics.
A funeral is scheduled on Saturday, January 25th, at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor's choosing.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 25, 2020