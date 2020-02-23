|
Dr. Robert "Bob" Lee Taylor was born on July 17, 1925 in Palmer, Nebraska and passed away on February 5, 2020 in Boerne, Texas. He was a sweet, kind, gentle man with a great sense of humor and will be forever missed.
Bob received his Bachelor's degree in Biology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a PhD in Microbiology from Duke University. He was enlisted in the Navy from 1943-1946 and proudly served in WWII. He remained in the Navy Reserves until 1950. He enlisted in the Army in 1950 and retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1967. During his Army enlistment, he served as a microbiologist and was stationed around the world.
He married his first love, Dolores Swadley, in Reno, Nevada on October 8, 1945. They shared an adventurous, happy life together for almost 50 years before her passing in 1995. Bob and Dolores settled in San Antonio in 1968 where he became a founding faculty member and Professor of Medical Education Course Curriculum at the UT Health Science Center Medical School. He so enjoyed teaching medical students until he retired in 1990. The faculty was such a close-knit group that they created a foreign food group that met monthly which lasted until 2017.
Bob was lucky enough to find love twice and married Millie Davies in 2005. He was introduced to dancing by Millie and became an avid dancer and member of several dance clubs. He loved to travel the world and took many exotic vacations. His love of photography combined with his love of travel made for incredible slideshows which he graciously shared with family and friends. He also took up painting and had a great talent for catching just the right colors and light in landscapes.
Bob was a long-standing member of the Lake Canyon Yacht Club and was a very experienced sailor. He was elected Commodore of the LCYC and routinely taught sailing classes and assisted with regatta races on weekends.
As a result of his dedication and commitment to the LCYC, Bob received a Lifetime Service Award in 2010.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin A. Taylor and Alta Swadley Taylor; brother Donald Taylor; first wife Dolores Taylor; second wife Millie Davies Taylor; nephew Dean Taylor and niece Jean Marie Taylor Dwyer. He is survived by stepdaughters Georgia Davies, Ginger Waggener (Jeff Waggener) and Susan L. Van Court; great-nieces Laura Loewens and Lisa Ludwig; great-nephews William Taylor, Russell Taylor and Michael Blakely; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
