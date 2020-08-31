Dr. Thomas Charles Marks, 83, San Antonio, TX entered eternal life on August 18, 2020.

Thomas Marks was born in Staten Island, NY on November 30, 1936 of Clarence Rupert Marks and Marie Catherine Rousseau, both of Louisiana. He attended Southwest Texas State Teachers' College and graduated from the University of Texas Dental School in Houston, TX.

He studied prosthodontics, dental staff officer training and dental management. Thomas enjoyed a fruitful career in the Air Force as a Doctor of Dental Surgery and Dental Staff Officer at military bases home and abroad.

He served God and Country in the Vietnam War, and over the course of twenty-four years earned several military honors. These include The Air Force Longevity Service Award w/four devices, AF Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service w/one device, AR Outstanding unit w/one device, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Device, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He retired as a Colonel in the USAF. Thomas continued dentistry in private practice and as a civilian at Randolph AFB and in the offices of Dr. George Parma and Dr. Bruce Kral in San Antonio.

Dr. Marks, an avid traveler and intellectual, spoke several languages, including English, French, German, Latin, and Spanish. He was a substitute teacher at NEISD in San Antonio, a researcher for the San Antonio Genealogical Society, Treasurer of Hollywood Park HOA, Military Catholic Fund Council Chairman, and as a member of the San Antonio Rose Society. He enjoyed Gardening and working with stained glass and tile. An active parishioner of Our Lady of the Atonement Catholic Church in San Antonio, he taught Catechism Classes, and served as a Lector and Archivist for many years.

Thomas married Nancy of Massachusetts, October 13, 1973. They raised four children and shared culinary delights with loved ones. Thomas Marks is preceded in death by his parents and brother Clarence Rupert Jr. He is survived by his wife Nancy of San Antonio, and children, Theresa Marks of Dallas, Marie Marks of San Antonio, Thomas Marks, Jr., his wife Yvonne, and grandson Thomas Marks III of San Antonio, and Dr. Carolyn Marks Ph.D. of Stockholm.

A Rosary and Requiem Mass will be held at 10:30 am September 3rd at Our Lady of the Atonement Catholic Church followed by internment in his columbarium and full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Air Force Village 1 Charitable Foundation, Widow's Fund.