11/23/30 - 3/18/19
Duane was born in Berrien Springs, Michigan, the only child of Leona and Arvid Johnson. He received his BA in Latin from Western Michigan University and his MA in Library Science from his beloved University of Michigan.
While serving in the Army, he met his wife Carol Aronovici in Karlsruhe, Germany. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June.
Duane served as an Air Force librarian from 1963 until his retirement as the Director of Air Training Command Libraries at Randolph AFB. He and Carol lived in Michigan, Japan, Illinois, and Colorado before moving to San Antonio in 1973. Duane was a member of the Lions Club, serving as the President of the Alamo Heights Chapter. He also served as President and Scholarship Chairman for the University of Michigan Club and was a member of the Friendship Force.
He and Carol volunteered as ushers at the Majestic and Tobin Theaters.
Duane is survived by his wife, Carol Johnson, his daughter, Michele Navratil (Philip), and his grandson, Robert Navratil.
Services will be held in the Garden Chapel at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 21 at 3 o'clock.
