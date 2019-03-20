Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
For more information about
Duane Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Garden Chapel at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Arvid Johnson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Duane Arvid Johnson Obituary
11/23/30 - 3/18/19
Duane was born in Berrien Springs, Michigan, the only child of Leona and Arvid Johnson. He received his BA in Latin from Western Michigan University and his MA in Library Science from his beloved University of Michigan.
While serving in the Army, he met his wife Carol Aronovici in Karlsruhe, Germany. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June.


Duane served as an Air Force librarian from 1963 until his retirement as the Director of Air Training Command Libraries at Randolph AFB. He and Carol lived in Michigan, Japan, Illinois, and Colorado before moving to San Antonio in 1973. Duane was a member of the Lions Club, serving as the President of the Alamo Heights Chapter. He also served as President and Scholarship Chairman for the University of Michigan Club and was a member of the Friendship Force.
He and Carol volunteered as ushers at the Majestic and Tobin Theaters.
Duane is survived by his wife, Carol Johnson, his daughter, Michele Navratil (Philip), and his grandson, Robert Navratil.
Services will be held in the Garden Chapel at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 21 at 3 o'clock.

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
Published in Express-News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now