DUANE ISHAM SINGLETON
Duane Isham Singleton, 63, of San Antonio, Texas was called home by our Lord October 15, 2020. His wife, Renee Rugen, and his sisters, Carol Rangnow, Penny Nefford and Cleo Gomez survive him.

A life-long resident of San Antonio, Texas, Duane attended South San Antonio High School, San Antonio College, and participated as a journeyman in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW60) Apprenticeship Program.

Friends knew Duane as funny, happy, generous and kind. Many will attest that he'd give both friend and stranger his very last dime. It's who he was. At heart, Duane was a faithful Christian who enjoyed helping others.

His faith was most apparent in the street mentoring that he provided to drug addicts throughout his Southside neighborhood. Himself a recovered drug addict, Duane delivered the word of God and the same 12-step Program that led him "out of the dark."

Duane attended many churches, but he always felt that Gateway Church was his "home church." His friend, Pastor Charley Houston, guided him through troubled times and helped him acquire Biblical knowledge.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
