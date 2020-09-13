Dudley (Stephen) Quai White passed away on June 14, 2020 after a long illness in Palm Desert, California. Dudley was born to Richard D White and Mary A (Naas) White on Oct. 7, 1967 in Tampa, Florida. Dudley is survived by his mother, Mary A Evans, and sister Christina (Clint) Joyner and brother Reid R (Robin) Courson, as well as his maternal grandmother Louise Miller and Aunt Tina Ray. He leaves 3 children and several cousins. Stephen will be truly missed by his family. He was cremated by Family Crematory in San Bernardino, Ca.