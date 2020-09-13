1/
DUDLEY (STEPHEN) QUAI WHITE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DUDLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dudley (Stephen) Quai White passed away on June 14, 2020 after a long illness in Palm Desert, California. Dudley was born to Richard D White and Mary A (Naas) White on Oct. 7, 1967 in Tampa, Florida. Dudley is survived by his mother, Mary A Evans, and sister Christina (Clint) Joyner and brother Reid R (Robin) Courson, as well as his maternal grandmother Louise Miller and Aunt Tina Ray. He leaves 3 children and several cousins. Stephen will be truly missed by his family. He was cremated by Family Crematory in San Bernardino, Ca.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved