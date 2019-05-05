Home

Grimes Funeral Chapels
1214 Mulberry St
Bandera, TX 78003
(830) 796-3922
Graveside service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Duwayne Francis Schwegman


1937 - 2019
Duwayne Francis Schwegman Obituary
May 26, 1937 - April 30, 2019
Duwayne Francis Schwegman, age 82 of Lakehills, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his residence.

He was born May 26, 1937 in Vinita, Oklahoma to Hubert F. and Elfrida (Gales) Schwegman. On January 2, 1965, he married Iona Webber at the Holy Family Church, Margarita, Canal Zone, Panama.


He grew up in Vinita and Pryor, Oklahoma. He served 20 years in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Iona Schwegman.

Survivors include three sons, Eric, Mark and Sherry, and Bryant and Tracy Schwegman; brother and sister, Jerry Schwegman and Rose Harmon; and grand children, Lance, Emma, Sarabeth, Taylor, Hannah and Cara.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.
com by selecting the "Send Condolences" link.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019
