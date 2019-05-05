|
May 26, 1937 - April 30, 2019
Duwayne Francis Schwegman, age 82 of Lakehills, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his residence.
He was born May 26, 1937 in Vinita, Oklahoma to Hubert F. and Elfrida (Gales) Schwegman. On January 2, 1965, he married Iona Webber at the Holy Family Church, Margarita, Canal Zone, Panama.
He grew up in Vinita and Pryor, Oklahoma. He served 20 years in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Iona Schwegman.
Survivors include three sons, Eric, Mark and Sherry, and Bryant and Tracy Schwegman; brother and sister, Jerry Schwegman and Rose Harmon; and grand children, Lance, Emma, Sarabeth, Taylor, Hannah and Cara.
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019