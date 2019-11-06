|
Dr. Dwight C. Swimley, known to friends as "Chet," and retired Colonel, US Air Force, passed away on November 1, at the age of 87 at the Army Residence Community in San Antonio, TX, with family by his side. It was his birthday on October 31.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Sonia Lillian Swimley, eight months prior. They were married for 63 years. Dr. Swimley is survived by cherished son, E. Scott Swimley; granddaughters Jennifer Swimley, Katelyn Swimley; and his Aunt Irene Regeski, all special in his heart.
Dr. Swimley was born on October 31, 1932 in Knoxville, PA. He was a lifelong athlete earning college scholarships for both baseball and basketball.
He was known for throwing a mean knuckleball and played golf left handed. He graduated from Mansfield State Teacher's College with a BS degree in Math and Science. He received his DDS from Temple University Dental School in Philadelphia and his MD from the University of Texas, Houston. Dr. Swimley joint the U.S. Air Force as a board certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon where he served his country in active duty for 30 years. He achieved the rank of Colonel, retiring in 1987.
After his military retirement, Dr. Swimley was recruited by the Indiana University School of Dentistry where he taught introductory classes in Maxillofacial Surgery for 8 years. Dr. Swimley and his family lived on 17 bases or other locations all over the world during his Military and teaching career from Greenville, MS to Kadena in Okinawa to Scott AFB in St. Louis, to Travis AFB in CA and Indiana University in Indianapolis plus many more in between.
He was a Mason in the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite. Masonry stands for men of honor and integrity; the way Chet lived his life every day.
He has often been referred to as the man who has never told a lie. He had a love for his country, his family and friends, his dogs, and his favorite sport teams, the Cowboys, the Yankees and the San Antonio Spurs.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7, at 3:00 PM at The Betty Cheever Memorial Chapel, Army Residence Community, 7400 Crestway Drive, San Antonio, TX.
Immediately following, please help the family celebrate Dr. Swimley at the Sky Lounge, 14th floor, 4:00 to 6:30PM.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to or the USO.