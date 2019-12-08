Home

Finch Funeral Chapel - Stockdale
400 S. Fourth St.
Stockdale, TX 78160
830-996-3811
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Morningside Manor Chapel
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Stockdale Cemetery
Stockdale, TX
View Map
Resources
Dwight Conrad Hageman


1933 - 2019
Dwight Conrad Hageman, Doctor of Education, Lt. Colonel, USAF (retired), husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away on December 4, 2019. He was born July 25, 1933 at Women's Hospital, New York City, to Howard Conrad Hageman and Nola Westerfield Hageman.

He had one sister, Nancy Hageman Greene. All have predeceased Dwight. His earthly travels took him through Bronxville High School and Alleghany College in Pennsylvania. Dwight earned a bachelor's degree from Alleghany College; a master's degree from Southwest Texas State Teachers College; and a Doctor of Education from University of North Texas.

From there, ROTC led Dwight to his professional life as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. He trained at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, TX, where he fell in love with his first flight in an aircraft.

Dwight's military career included: Basic training, Harlingen Texas; Pilot training at Goodfellow AFB San Angelo Texas; stations at Kelly AFB training on the C124 Cargo aircraft and Yakota AFB Japan on the KB50 Air refueling craft; for 4 years he served as a Professor of Air Science at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor; Detachment Commander at Phu Cat Vietnam with the HH43 Air rescue helicopter; Laredo AFB Texas HH43 Air rescue helicopter; and Training Squadron Commander at Lackland AFB Texas.

Upon military retirement, Dwight wrote air crew manuals for American Airlines; served as director of curriculum for Hallmark Institute of Aeronautics; and was employed by several other companies. Dwight is survived by his wife of 60 years, Tommie Jeane Whitley Hageman; son, Scott Conrad Hageman and wife Michele Moad-Hageman; granddaughters,

Millie Moad-Hageman (Keith White) and Madi Moad-Hageman (Forrest Spengler); great-grandchildren Maebry and Kasen White.

FUNERAL SERVICE

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

10:00am

Morningside Manor Chapel

Burial will follow at 2:00pm at Stockdale Cemetery in Stockdale, Texas, with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to "Tunnel2Towers.org" are welcomed.

Guestbook available at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.

Services are in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
