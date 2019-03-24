September 9, 1958 - March 13, 2019

Dwight Joseph Pozza, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Though Dwight was born in San Antonio, he enjoyed spending much of his time in the surrounding Hill Country, especially his time as a child at his grandparent's home on the Guadalupe River. His love of animals was obvious in the amount of dogs he cared for at any given time. Dwight was a sweet soul, generous and compassionate to all he met. He will be dearly missed.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents and step parents, Elizabeth and Ted Bott; and Dan and Delia Pozza. Dwight is survived by his brothers and sisters: Dan Pozza (Karen), Don Pozza (Letty), Duane Pozza (Roni), Terry Pozza (Cliff), and Becky Pozza; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

The Pozza family would especially like to thank the nurses at Kindred Hospice IPU for their compassionate and loving care.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

TUESDAY, MARCH 26, 2019

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH



Father Roger Keeler will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Defense League of Texas (www.adltexas.org) or any charity of your choosing.

