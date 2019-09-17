|
Dwight Thomas Sorenson, 83, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 in Carlsbad, California, holding the hand of his beloved wife of 54 years, Fay Doyle Sorenson.
Dwight was born February 23, 1936 in Vancouver, Washington to Oscar and Helen Sorenson. Dwight graduated from Oregon State University in 1957 with a degree in Geography. He proudly served his country as a Marine Corps infantry officer until he transferred to the Reserves in 1960.
Dwight moved San Francisco where he began a career in business. He also had the good fortune to meet Fay Agnes Doyle, a beautiful Stanford graduate student. They were married in the summer of 1965 and lived around the country, eventually settling down to farm in California.
Dwight loved to spend time with family and friends in beautiful places, from the Northern California coast to Maine. His devotion to family and love of friends old and new led Dwight and Fay to spend happy years in San Antonio, Salt Lake City, and Carlsbad. In addition to his wife Fay and his children John and Amy, Dwight leaves behind his daughter in law Debi, son in law Blair, and five grandchildren: Madison, Regan, Kip, Drew and Jack.
A memorial service will be held on September 14, 2019 at El Camino Mortuary in Encinitas, California at 11:00 a.m., with graveside services on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.orgarborday.org>.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 17, 2019