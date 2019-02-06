|
July 17, 1935 - February 2, 2019
Dylece Lenore Belzung, age 83, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born to Yvonne Louise Morgan and Louise Joseph Walker in San Antonio, TX on July 17, 1935. Dee was raised by Michael David Sherbondy the only man she knew as dad.
Dee graduated from Burbank High School in 1953. Dee married Paul Belzung in 1954 and together they had three children.
Dee is preceded in death by her parents Yvonne Louise Morgan and Michael David Sherbondy. She is survived by her three children: Brenda (Pete) Holder, Gary (Suzanne) Belzung, Wanda (Paul) Sheetz; sister: Peggy (Keith) Schulz; brother: Michael (Peggy) Sherbondy; 8 grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at First Assembly of God, 13435 West Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78216. Visitation is from 9am - 10am and Celebration of Life Service starts at 10am on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Assembly of God missions or Soldiers' Angels at soldiersangels.org. Dee believed in and supported Christian world missions and our U.S. military. Services under the direction of Mission Park Funeral Chapels.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 6, 2019