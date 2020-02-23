|
|
E. George Heckman born on September 9, 1920 passed away on December 28, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife of 50+ years- Maxine, son- James, his parents, six brothers, son-in-law Bennett Graves, and sister-in-law Geraldine German, his second wife Doris and her children. He is survived by his daughters Patti Heckman, Kathy Heckman, grandchildren Jim Heckman (Brenda) and Kristen Gonzalez (Brian), great-grandchildren April and Aubrey Gonzalez, numerous nieces and nephews, and his extended family: Kurt & Kathy Peck & family, Tresy & Jan Greeman, Bob & Arlene Francis, Linda Fralick, Bart Nott, James Nott and their families, and many more family and friends especially John Van Metre. George was an accomplished man having been in the Army, Air Force, an Assistant Professor at St. Philips College, a mentor to many. A skilled master in many handiworks; as well as having been a member in
many charitable and veteran organizations.
A burial will be held for George on Friday February 28, 2020 at 1:45 PM at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road; with a reception following at Sunset Funeral Home at 1701 Austin Hwy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , , or Vitas Hospice of San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020