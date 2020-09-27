Born in Wytheville Virginia, E. J. Dunford went to his Lord on September 19, 2020, at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella J. Dunford, and sons Ray Dunford and Paul Dunford.

He was a loving, hardworking man who will be truly missed by his family and friends. He loved to hunt, fish and garden. He was a very talented craftsman and there was no job he could not tackle.

He is survived by his children Donald Dunford (Irma), EJ Dunford Jr. (Debbie), Elaine Satterwhite (Robert), Doris Fish (David), and Carol Lancaster (Glen Sescila); as well as 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life is pending.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas.

