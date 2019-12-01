San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Ft. Sam National Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. ANDREWS CHURCH
722 Robhinhood Place
EARL ALLAN SIEBOLD


1933 - 2019
EARL ALLAN SIEBOLD Obituary

Surrounded by his family, Earl Allan Siebold, age 86, peacefully passed on Friday, November 22, 2019 from complications of a blocked intestine.

Earl was born on March 26, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas. Earl was proceeded in death by his parents Edwin Siebold and Linda Kneupper Siebold; and brother Lynwood Siebold. Earl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce (Hardie) Siebold; son David Siebold and wife Andrea; daughter Tracey Siebold; daughter Meleah Nye and husband Kyle; granddaughters Sydnee, Kayla and Claire Siebold and foster granddaughter Dina Smith; grandsons Sam and Wesley Nye; his sister Virginia Brietzke and husband Lanny; Sister-in Law Doris Siebold; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Earl graduated from St. Gerard Catholic School, and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War on the USS Wisconsin, based in Norfolk Virginia. Next Earl completed his BBA in Accounting from St. Mary's University, and eventually became a Certified Public Accountant.

In 1958 Earl began working for Magnolia Oil in Dallas, TX. Soon after Earl and Joyce got married, had David and Tracey, and would move many times for work assignments to Wichita Falls, back to Dallas, Victoria, Corpus Christi, and New York City. In 1968 Earl decided it was time to return his family back to San Antonio, and started working for the University of Texas Health Science Center as the Director of Grants, and bought their final home in Hollywood Park, TX. In 1969 the family adopted Meleah to complete their family of five.

Earl retired in 1996, and Earl and Joyce were able to enjoy 25 years of raising cattle, farming and gardening at their ranch in Poteet, TX. Earl enjoyed watching sports, fishing, 9-Pin bowling at Bracken Bowling Club, participating in the San Antonio Men's Garden Club and fellowship with his family, neighbors and many friends. Earl and Joyce traveling to many beautiful places. Earl truly led a life of faith, showing Christ's kindness to many who considered him a great friend and second father.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 10:30am

Burial will be at the

Ft. Sam National Cemetery

Followed by 11:30am

Celebration of Life at

ST. ANDREWS CHURCH

722 ROBINHOOD PLACE 78209

Lunch/Reception will be served at St. Andrews

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a children's .

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 1, 2019
