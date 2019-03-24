Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Earl Benton Lilly


Earl Benton Lilly Obituary
August 30, 1930 - March 19, 2019
Earl Benton Lilly passed away at his home in San Antonio on March 19, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1930, in Harrisburg, PA to Clifford and Pauline Lilly. He was married to Joanne May Schutt in 1953. He is survived by his wife Joanne and two sons Craig (Gretchen) Lilly, Gary Lilly, six grandchildren, Shawn(Melissa) Lilly, Heather (Tim) Forse, all of San Antonio, Megan (Jake) Contreras of Tampa Florida, Jordan Lilly of Austin, Alex Lopez, Lorrelli Lopez, fourteen great grandchildren and one sister, Nancy Lilly of Harrisburg, PA. Earl was a navy veteran and retired from civil service. He was an avid golfer and a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed.
Family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of His Life to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North on Thursday, March 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers please donate to the San Antonio Food Bank.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019
