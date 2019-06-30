|
June 22, 1932 - February 4, 2019
Earl David "Skeet" Sullivan died peacefully at his home in Wallis, Texas, on February 4, 2019. Skeet lived a very full life right up until the end as a loving husband, father, godfather, uncle, father-in-law and grandfather, car enthusiast, country music aficionado, Tex-Mex foodie, animal lover, friend, teacher, rancher and cowboy. Born to Earl H and Winnie Sullivan in Beaumont, Texas, on June 22, 1932, Skeet spent much of his childhood on his grand- parents' ranch outside of Hondo. There he learned to ride on a donkey named Esau when he spent many a summer with his beloved cousin Martha Marlow Laube. The cousins were so close they later named each other as godparents to each of both of their two daughters.
Skeet had a wanderlust and lied about his age to enter the Merchant Marines as a young man. While seeing more of our country than he ever had, he took delight in sharing some of his escapades along the eastern seaboard in his later years. When he returned, he enrolled in several colleges and universities and claimed he even went to a class or two. Southwestern University, San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Austin are all counted as his alma maters. He followed Elinor to UT -- and then back to Freeport during the summer, where he worked for his future father-in-law at Dow Chemical as they courted. Elinor later would say his custom belt first caught her eye. When she commented on it, Skeet took the bait and used his leathercraft skills to make her a personalized belt. Skeet and Elinor Donely Warren wed April 7, 1955, in the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary Chapel. They were married 53 years when Elinor died in 2008. Skeet and Elinor made San Antonio their home and Skeet continued to live there until 2013, when he moved to Wallis at the age of 80 due to failing health. Prior to his last move, he lived independently in the home he and his wife designed for 47 years. The couple had two daughters.
Skeet loved cars with a passion from an early age. While his dream to attend an automobile design school in California was thwarted, he managed to craft both his career and hobbies around all things automotive. Beginning at Lord Ford Company in Georgetown, Texas, where he did paint and body work; Skeet was also in parts sales at Jacobs Distributing Company; machine shop at Ormsby Chevrolet; service manager at Reforma Motors in McAllen; service and sales at Smith Motor Sales, Mike Persia Chevrolet and Charles Orsinger Buick. At Orsinger, Skeet won several sales awards and was named Sales Master of
the Year numerous times. He opened his own auto repair and sales shop in the early 60s with Bob Leber. Leber-Sullivan Auto Service operated on Vance Jackson and was a trusted garage for those who wanted a talented diagnostician and mechanic. Many of the customers he served there became lifelong friends. In the 70s, Skeet taught automotive and refrigeration classes at St. Philips College despite never having graduated from college himself. His success in the classroom was due in large part to the respect he had for his students -- many returning veterans from Viet Nam on the GI Bill. Such was his mechanical prowess that he caught the attention of General Motors and was asked to be a satellite instructor for many garages around the state.
When he retired, he and Elinor took many trips in their motorhome revisiting their favorite parts of the country. The couple also routinely hit the car show circuit, where Skeet's love of the deal had him trading and buying and admiring. Those he brought home usually went to "Shangrila" -- Elinor's nickname for his hobby shop just two miles from their home. There he repaired, restored and cherished countless cars, as well as a motorcycle or two.
Skeet is survived by daughters Linda Sullivan Mueller and Elizabeth Anne Sullivan; son-in-law Jeffrey Mueller; grandchildren Megan Sullivan, Mason Mueller and Lucia Mueller; godchildren Kimberley Laube Wolf and Kathryn Laube Fleming; niece Stacey Gibbons; nephews Rob Curtis, Jim Warren and Bill Sucke; and precious helpers Alma Nunez, Rosa Cayetano & Felicitas Vasquez. He loved people, old dogs, playing the piano, playing his concertina and harmonica, trail rides, learning new things and everything with an axle. Skeet will be remembered for his quick wit, love of a good story, singing the very best old folk songs on family road trips, his patience, kindness and sense of fairness. A graveside service will be held in Hondo for the family.
As Skeet would frequently say, "It's a good life, but it's a short ride -- so you better enjoy as much of it as you can."
