Earl Falk Jr. passed peacefully from this world into the next on 21 July with his wife of 28 years beside him.

CMSgt Earl Falk, Jr, was born at Camp Lejeune US Navy Hospital, NC, to US Marine Corps fighter pilot Earl Falk and his wife, Naomi. He attended high school in Carrington, ND, and joined the US Air Force shortly after graduation in July 1964.

He had many assignments throughout his 30-year career. His favorites included the 337th USAF Hospital, Kincheloe AFB, MI, Det 6, Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Service as an air rescue medical technician crew member on the HH-43B helicopter; the 10th USAF Dispensary, Nha Trang AB, Republic of Vietnam; the 3636th Combat Crew Training Wing as Superintendent, Medical Services for the USAF Survival School; and his final assignment as the Senior Enlisted Advisor of Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen Falk; sons, Michael (Kristen) Falk of Lawrenceville, GA and Jason (Elana) Bishop of Zephyrhills, FL; grandchildren, Sydney Falk, Preston, Benjamin, Aveline, and Harrison Bishop; brothers, Greg (Sharon) Falk, Tucson, AZ, Erik Falk, Edmonds, WA, Craig (Colleen) Stedham, Dassel, MN, Dennis Stedham, Colorado Springs, CO, and Joel Kuhl, Fargo, ND; sisters, Lisa Shanahan, Phoenix, AZ, Gina (Randy) Harris, Cle Elum, WA, and Sonja (Perry) Kovash, Dickinson, ND; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, cousins, and many, many friends.

Earl is predeceased by his father, Earl Falk; mother, Naomi Kuhl; beloved stepfather, Floyd Stedham; and daughters, Heidi Falk and Sarah Bishop.

A celebration of Earl's life will be held at a later date.

You are invited to view Earl's full obituary and sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with