EARL FALK JR.
1946 - 2020
Earl Falk Jr. passed peacefully from this world into the next on 21 July with his wife of 28 years beside him.

CMSgt Earl Falk, Jr, was born at Camp Lejeune US Navy Hospital, NC, to US Marine Corps fighter pilot Earl Falk and his wife, Naomi. He attended high school in Carrington, ND, and joined the US Air Force shortly after graduation in July 1964.

He had many assignments throughout his 30-year career. His favorites included the 337th USAF Hospital, Kincheloe AFB, MI, Det 6, Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Service as an air rescue medical technician crew member on the HH-43B helicopter; the 10th USAF Dispensary, Nha Trang AB, Republic of Vietnam; the 3636th Combat Crew Training Wing as Superintendent, Medical Services for the USAF Survival School; and his final assignment as the Senior Enlisted Advisor of Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen Falk; sons, Michael (Kristen) Falk of Lawrenceville, GA and Jason (Elana) Bishop of Zephyrhills, FL; grandchildren, Sydney Falk, Preston, Benjamin, Aveline, and Harrison Bishop; brothers, Greg (Sharon) Falk, Tucson, AZ, Erik Falk, Edmonds, WA, Craig (Colleen) Stedham, Dassel, MN, Dennis Stedham, Colorado Springs, CO, and Joel Kuhl, Fargo, ND; sisters, Lisa Shanahan, Phoenix, AZ, Gina (Randy) Harris, Cle Elum, WA, and Sonja (Perry) Kovash, Dickinson, ND; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, cousins, and many, many friends.

Earl is predeceased by his father, Earl Falk; mother, Naomi Kuhl; beloved stepfather, Floyd Stedham; and daughters, Heidi Falk and Sarah Bishop.

A celebration of Earl's life will be held at a later date.

You are invited to view Earl's full obituary and sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 25, 2020
You will be missed and thanks for everything you did to make our lives better at WHMC. RIH---Lester L. Durham, MSgt(Ret) San Antonio, TX
Lester Durham
Coworker
July 25, 2020
I want to express my deepest condolences. Mr. Falk had such a kind and loving spirit. The times I did get to be in his company, it was definitely a pleasure. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God provide comfort, strength, and peace during this time.
Jenae Warren Jackson
Family Friend
July 25, 2020
First let me say what a great person. I would not be where I'm at today. Without him in my life. What you saw was a person. Glad I had the opportunity to know for last 30 years.
Troy Murray
July 25, 2020
Earl was my older brother. I saw him only a few times, because we were raised in different households (and later lived) thousands of miles apart from each other. Each time I spent with him, he was very friendly, open, engaging and kind. In our later years, we connected on Facebook and Earl was exactly the same in that setting. Just knowing that the world contained a person like Earl - and that he was my brother - made the world a kinder, gentler place for me. Greg Falk
Greg Falk
Brother
July 25, 2020
I had the privilege of working with Chief Falk while on active duty, and later as a member of the civil service at Wilford Hall. He was an outstanding Chief, a superb Senior Enlisted Advisor, and more than anything else a great friend! We stayed in touch over the years, and my wife and I were devastated to hear of his passing. He will live on in the wonderful memories we have of him.
Donald Kotz, SMSgt, Retired
Friend
July 24, 2020
Outstanding obit. So so glad Chief and Colleen took me under their wing. My military career took off because the Falks took the time to mentor a raw young Airman who so wanted to do well in the Air Force. I will never forget the both of you. So much respect I have for you both you can't even imagine. He taught me how to fight for what I needed in the ICU complex and rest of my assigned units. Chief had long arms. He always knew what was going on. I never ever wanted to disappoint him. Colleen You both always had my back. Just know, I truly love the both of you! Whatever you need, I am here for you.
Richard Henry III
Served In The Military Together
July 24, 2020
I remember when Chief and my Dad met. Heck they left me and went and had their own conversation. They both knew of KI Sawyer AFB. I grew up there 4th grade till time I joined military 14 Apr 81. My dad helped close Kincheloe AFB. My dad was the NCO Club Manager. Man I was so scared about what they were discussing when I overheard my name in passing. When we got back to my apartment my dad says to me I guess your doing ok in TX. He also said Don't ever disrespect the Henry name. The best thing for me is my Dad says to me Chief Falk said I was a good Airman and would make a good SNCO someday. From that point on, that's all I ever wanted to be!
Richard Henry III
Served In The Military Together
July 24, 2020
It was special to be a part of Earl and Colleen's life. He was a great friend. So Rest In Peace brave warrior. Love Ann and Warren
Ann Hegwood
Friend
July 24, 2020
A life well lived. A true leader.
Laura Dumez
Served In The Military Together
July 24, 2020
My bunkie in Viet Nam. A best friend ever since. Rest easy my friend, your work in this world is done.
David Giroux
Friend
July 24, 2020
You and Colleen are in our hearts and prayers..
James and Linda Rollins
Served In The Military Together
July 24, 2020
Gone way too soon
Michael Newton
Coworker
July 24, 2020
I met him a long time ago but he was so nice for being so far up the chain.I was a lowly airman then.Thats what impressed me.He talked to me like I mattered!
Michael Newton
Coworker
