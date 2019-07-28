San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Earl J. Morris
1931 - 2019
Earl J. Morris Obituary
April 28, 1931 - July 16, 2019
Earl J. Morris, Jr. (Jerry), age 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on April 28, 1931 to Earl J. Morris and Isabella Cumming Morris. Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Lt. Steven Morris; his parents; his brother, LTC Ted Morris and granddaughter, Michelle. He is survived by his beloved wife, Robbie; his daughters, Robin Edmonson (Rodney) and Carol Rohde (Sterling) and his granddaughters, Chloe Edmonson and Alison Kirchhof.
Earl proudly served 31 years in the USAF and loved every minute. As an aircraft maintenance manager, he was deployed all over the world including Vietnam, Guam and the Korean War. He served in Operations DEW Line and Deep Freeze and would eventually travel to all seven continents during his years of service. He and his family were stationed in Japan and several domestic bases. After retiring from the Air Force, he spent 20 years working for Lear Siegler Aircraft on Randolph AFB with dear friends and colleagues (too many to name). Following his retirement from Lear Siegler, Earl spent countless hours on his Kubota tractor at their home in the Texas Hill Country.

"Gone is the face we loved so dear, silent is the voice we loved to hear, too far away for sight or speech, but not too far for thought to reach. Sweet to remember him who once was here and who, though absent, is just as dear."

MEMORIAL SERVICE
MONDAY, AUGUST 5, 2019
9:15 A.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019
