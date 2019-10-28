|
Earl Martin Clary, age 94, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Earl is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Clary; children, David Clary and wife, Trish; Richard Clary, and Linda Clary Pierce and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Kathleen Clary Morgan and husband, Jeff, Christopher Clary and wife, Tina, Hayley Clary, and Evan Clary; great grandson, Daniel Morgan; siblings, Peggy, Nick and wife, Bonnie, and Bob and wife, Tisha. The family will receive friends beginning at noon on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary.SERVICEWEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 20191:00 P.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL
Rev. Charlie Cropper will officiate. Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park South. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Wharton, Texas, where he served as pastor for 30 years.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 28, 2019