EARL WAYNE CONDRA SR.
Grandpa - Witty, Stubborn, Giving, Loving, Faithful,

Passionate,

Unique, Patriarch,

"The Voice of Thunder" – Grandpa

Grandpa (Earl) passed away on July 8, 2020 at the age of 81.

Earl was born to Robert B. and Vida Condra on February 16, 1939 in San Antonio, TX. He graduated from Burbank High School in 1957. While in high school, Earl ran track but he was most passionate about football.

Earl was a standout running back for the Burbank Bulldogs, leading the team to several victories with game winning plays. During high school, he met his sweetheart, Juanita (Bitsy) Reding. They were engaged and shortly after graduation Earl joined the military. Earl and Bitsy married on August 2, 1958 and spent their first year of marriage in France where he was stationed.

After the military, Earl began his career in purchasing at City Public Service and retired after 35 years.His next career adventure was with Alamo Iron Works as Vice President of Purchasing/Branch Operations. He retired for good at the age of 65. Earl enjoyed his time fishing, hunting, ranching, and following his kids and grandkids' various activities. He was also very close to his mother-in-law Martha (Monie) Reding who passed away in 2018.Earl was preceded in death by his parents, and all of his siblings – Bobbie (Condra) Padilla; Bertie (Condra) Sciaraffa; and Robert Condra Jr.Earl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bitsy. He is also survived by two loving children, his daughter, Luci and husband Charlie Saenz and also his son, Wayne, and wife Jackie Condra.

Earl was also blessed to have three wonderful grandchildren whom he adored – Christopher Saenz, Wes Condra and wife Sarah, and Lauren Condra. Two years ago he welcomed his first great grandson – Gideon Condra – who is still asking for "Grandpa".In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E. Mulberry.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.Following COVID guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
