Earlene Freeman Jones (née Earlene Wheeler), age 100, peacefully passed away on August 11, 2020. Mrs. Jones was born in January 1920 in Taylor, the eldest daughter of 9 siblings, to the late Seawilla and Oscar Wheeler. She had fond memories of her childhood and teenage years in Taylor. As an adult, she was a longtime, active community and church member in San Antonio and Austin. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, six sisters and three brothers. She leaves behind many loving and devoted family members and friends to cherish her memory, including her niece, Mrs. Barbara Brown, and her nephew, Mr. Thomas Wheeler, who were her special caretakers during her final years. Graveside services for Mrs. Jones will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 12:00pm at Meadowlawn Cemetery in San Antonio.