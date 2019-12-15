|
Earlyne Reidland Sheets, died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 101 years in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Crosby, Texas on June 4, 1918. Preceded in death by parents, Matilda Sralla Reidland and Lewis Edward Reidland, brother, Master Gunnery Sergeant Wilburn Lewis Reidland, USMC (Ret.), sister, Marjorie Reidland Brown, and husband, Major George J. Sheets, USA (Ret.). She was proud of her Moravian and Swedish heritage. Early Crosby, Texas settlers Jan and Anna Sralla emigrated from Moravia in 1871 and Anders Johan Danielsson (Reidland) and Malena Johansdotter emigrated from Sweden in 1867.
Earlyne was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas; Brackenridge School of Nursing in Austin, Texas; and Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
A Registered Nurse, Earlyne served as a member of the United States Army Nurse Corps in the European Theater of Operations during World War II.
She served her country by taking care of wounded soldiers during the war. It was during this time that First Lieutenant Earlyne Reidland married a two-time patient and war hero, First Lieutenant George Jaxon Sheets of Paulsboro, New Jersey, one day before D-Day; leaving behind a string of broken hearts.
She was a fifty-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 490, Killeen, Texas and also a member of Radiant Chapter #3, San Antonio, Texas Order of Eastern Star. She was proud to be a charter member of the World War II Memorial, member of VFW Post 1533, San Antonio, Texas, member of Bel Meade Garden Club and serving as the State of Texas Advocate for the Elderly in Nursing Homes during her later years. A full-time working Registered Nurse, Earlyne found time to serve as a Den Mother in several Cub Scout packs.
She loved her pets during her lifetime: horses, dogs, cats, birds, an opossum, a raccoon, and a mocking bird; all God's beautiful creations. Special to Earlyne was Labrador Retriever, Hershey, a ten-year companion who rarely left her side. Cecil Frances Alexander once penned:
All things bright and beauteous,All creatures great and small,All things wise and wondrous,The LORD GOD made them all.
Earlyne attributes her long life to the love her animals bestowed upon her.
Earlyne wants to pay a special tribute to the doctors and personnel of Brooke Army Medical Center for the kind and excellent care they bestowed on her and her family all the days of her life.
She is survived by her three children: son, Michael Sheets and his wife Susan, grandson, Jason Sheets and his wife Makiko, and great granddaughter, Malena; daughter, Jacquelyn Sheets, granddaughter, Elizabeth Van De Walle; son Gary Sheets and his wife Cheryl, grandson Andrew Sheets and his wife Jamie, expectant great granddaughter, Ariel Irelyn, and granddaughter, Jennifer Sheets; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews and family members.
Earlyne was always proud of being a member of the "Greatest Generation" and loved the life she lived. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Honor Flight San Antonio, 14080 Nacogdoches Rd., PMB 340, San Antonio, TX 78247 or .